CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is celebrating Mom’s Weekend and the new woolly mammoth statue on campus is taking part in the festivities.

Tuskee-Wow-Wow, as the statue has become unofficially known as, was adorned with a pink scarf and pink glasses by its feet. A flamingo was also placed next to it with a mom-loving sign.

Stephen Marshak works in the Natural History Building, which is located next to the statue. He and his colleagues aren’t sure who decorated it, but he said it made him smile.

“It’s fun to see the mammoth decked out for Mom’s Day,” he said. “Ever since the sculpture was installed, people have been posing by it, have been taking photos of it, and have clearly enjoyed its presence. It seems to have become quite iconic in just a matter of a few weeks.”