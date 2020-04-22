Breaking News
$3 million bond for UI officer charged w/sex crimes
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

Bright Spot: Swinging around

Bright Spot

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Angela Murano is having fun swinging around with her grandbaby.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020