Bright Spot: Supporting residents

Gibson City businesses want to remind the community they’re ready and willing to help when stay-at-home restrictions are eased.

Four groups organized the #GCSTRONG campaign.

They are the Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and Corn Belt Shriners.

They’re posting signs around town to encourage everyone to stay safe.

Other businesses are posting videos to connect with residents.

Gibson City alderman Susie Tongate said she started the business video initiative to remind people that the small business owners are eager to get back to work.

“I just felt so sorry for them and I was just thinking, ‘What can we do to get everyone back on board?’ I just want everybody to be thinking about how hard it’s been for these businesses. They’re not lazy — this (situation) is just out of their hands,” Tongate said.

“We don’t have the luxury of UberEats and Grubhub…. In Gibson City, we don’t have the box stores and the chain stores,” she continued. “This is the majority of our business: These small businesses. This is what makes our community run.”