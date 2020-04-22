Breaking News
$3 million bond for UI officer charged w/sex crimes
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

Bright Spot: Nice weather for yard work

Bright Spot

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isaiah is taking advantage of the nice weather to help with yard work.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020