GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Middle school students in Gibson City got a huge surprise on Monday when a former baseball player with a connection to the school showed up to be a guest speaker.

That former player was Ben Zobrist.

Zobrist played 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, the last four of which were in Chicago with the Cubs. He won back-to-back World Series championships during his career: 2015 with the Kansas City Royals and 2016 with the Cubs, earning World Series MVP in the latter championship.

“He gave a great message to our students,” district officials said on Facebook.

Zobrist also happens to be the nephew of 7th grade teacher Jill Gibson.