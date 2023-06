ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — An Atwood couple recently reached a major milestone in their lives: 75 years of marriage.

Don and Lawrence Laughlin reached the milestone earlier this week. Family members said they attended the same one-room schoolhouse as children and owned one house for 66 years, where they raised their family.

Today, that family consists of three children, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.