MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A time capsule from 1930 was opened on Thursday in Maroa.

Dr. Kristopher Kahler, Superintendent of Maroa-Forsyth CUSD #2, said the time capsule came from the old middle school. He said that building was the high school until 2004, when it became the middle school.

“I think it was a great event to bring the history of our district out,” Kahler said. “These items will be kept in our archives so they can be shared at other events.”

The school district shared photos of the event on social media and the items inside the time capsule, including original blueprints, newspapers, ballots, money and a declaration of the building.