CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Class Act had to go virtual for their latest musical, and it didn’t disappoint. In fact, it was downright happy.

The theater group aired Super Happy Awesome News: A Virtual Musical on YouTube on Thursday. The musical follows two siblings as they launch rival good news networks and compete for the title of happiest news show.

The cast is made up of fifteen 7-11 year olds musical theater students. To watch the entire thirty minute show, click here.