CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Some city employees can leave their jobs if they want. It's part of a voluntary separation incentive program (VSIP). Basically, if someone wants to leave, they can. This will help with money the city's lost because of COVID-19. Anyone who is approved to leave will be paid a certain amount upon their departure. That amount will depend on their salary and how long they've been with the city.

"It's also a good time, then, for us to be able to re-look at the services we provide and if person A takes off, and we can re-account for some of their services with another person in the city," explained city council member Vanna Pianfetti.