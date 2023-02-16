URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three babies were born on Valentine’s Day at the Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.

OSF HealthCare Media Relations Coordinator Tim Ditman shared a photo of one of those babies, courtesy of her mother Kristin Kelley, named Ke’narie (best pronounced keh-NAR-ee) Kelley.

Ke’narie was born at 9:58 p.m. She weighed 4 lbs and 3 oz.

You can always share your good news and tell us why it’s special to you on our WCIA Facebook page or by email at news@wcia.com.