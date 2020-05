FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The police department is asking for help searching for a missing woman.

Donna Kelley was last seen the morning of May 20th by her neighbor. She was last heard from that night at 9:02 p.m. from a friend via telephone. She is 69 years old with long, gray hair and brown eyes. She's about 5'8" and weighs about 150 pounds.