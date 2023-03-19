MAROA-FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois student is heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Kadijah Abdul-Rahman from Maroa Forsyth Junior High blazed through the early rounds, then went on to win and qualify at Richland Community College.

We talked to her earlier this week and she couldn’t be more excited. Now she’s heading to the big stage this summer.

“I’ve been focusing more on vocabulary than spelling now because I’ve been studying all the words on the champions list for like a few months so now I need to focus on vocabulary,” said Abdul-Rahman.

You can cheer her on when the Scripps National Spelling Bee starts May 30 in Maryland.