Friday night will be calm and mild with temperatures dropping to the low 40s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

The chance of storms will return for Saturday. A strong front will come through, that's why we go from 71 to 53. Along this front will have the potential for storms to develop in the evening, and a few of them could be strong too. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.