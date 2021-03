SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) - 15 years ago tonight, a pair of devastating twisters tore through the heart of the State Capital. It was part of an early season regional outbreak that spawned 99 tornadoes and hundreds of reports of wind and hail damage.

The storm that caused the destruction across Central Illinois formed in Northeast Oklahoma early that morning and raced at speeds of over 60 mph to the north and east. Dropping tornado after tornado across Missouri and Southwest Illinois, it came closer and closer to the WCIA 3 Viewing Area.

At 7:50p, the first tornado to impact Central Illinois entered Southwest Morgan County. It continued to the Northeast as other tornadoes formed along it. Tornadoes tore through Murrayville, Manchester, Franklin, Loami and New Berlin before the main tornado hit the Southwest side of Springfield near Wabash Avenue at 8:20p. That tornado pushed deep into the heart of Springfield, lifting just Southeast of Downtown at 8:26p. It was rated F2 with 120 mph winds and was between 1/2 and 3/4 mile wide.