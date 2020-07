CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A citizen member of the Champaign Use of Force Review Board is resigning, and he says it is because he wants different perspectives represented on the board.

Kenton Elmore says the six citizen members are all white. They took their positions in 2017. In his resignation, he recommended to the police department they hire someone from the black community. After listening and learning over the past few months, Elmore thinks someone with different expiriences should be represented.