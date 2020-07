DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- City leaders are trying to clear up some confusion involving the new marijuana dispensary. Right now, that Sunnyside location only sells recreational marijuana. Several aldermen say they thought Sunnyside planned to be licensed for both medical and recreational marijuana. Some say they would not have supported its special use permit if they'd known the truth.

A spokesperson says Danville's Sunnyside location never planned to include medical marijuana sales. They say that's because, when recreational marijuana was legalized in the state, all of the current medical marijuana dispensaries were able to add recreational onto their sales. However, no new medical marijuana licenses were allowed. That's why Sunnyside in Danville didn't get one.