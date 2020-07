URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A group at the University of Illinois is helping organizations get help from student volunteers. It acts as a middle man to connect the two and is called We C-U.

Here's how it works: Organizations submit requests for help, then student volunteers sign up to help wherever they can. We C-U involves students from a lot of different majors. Students have already helped with a lot of projects since its launch. They've made workout videos for seniors and sewn face masks. Creators say it's been helpful for everyone involved.