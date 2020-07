CHAMPAIGN, Ill.(WCIA)- This is something that has been on all student-athletes minds, whether or not they'll be able to participate in their sport during the fall.

The NJCAA has officially announced that a majority of seasons will be moved to the spring semester.Some close contact sports will be able to start practice at the beginning of August, and competitions will not be allowed yet.All winter sports will begin competition in January, and spring sports will stay normal with a few minor changes.Parkland athletic director Brendan Mchale said presidents from schools in the Mid-West athletic conference will meet Tuesday to figure out their next steps.