Bright Spot Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are Bright Spots out there in Central Illinois. Take a look at what others have found.

Taylor and Chief had a chance to enjoy the great weather on Lake Sara recently.

This pup is always curious when Mom brings home a bag. If Mom has goodies, pup gets a treat!

Delilah turns 94 years old Sunday. She has two daughters, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She loves watching The Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls and is missing enjoying summer sports.

Amy sends some tropical birthday wishes.

Susie’s son and nephew are practicing to be future firefighters.

Kathryn is 97! Family, friends and a firetruck wished her happy birthday in a drive-by celebration.

Tammy says Obie-1 likes to help her file papers since she’s been working from home.