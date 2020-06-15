Bright Spot: Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are Bright Spots out there in Central Illinois. Take a look at what others have found.

Steve sent in a picture of the entrance at Veterans Point, inside Weldon Springs State Park, near Clinton on Flag Day. He took the day to honor veterans from all service branches throughout the history of the country.

The Champaign Dream Team went to Dyersville, Iowa, this weekend and brought home the second place championship! They got to play on the actual Field of Dreams.

Ranger, from White Heath, takes healthcare precautions seriously!

Ellen’s grandsons, Hunter, Carter and Tucker, had fun hunting tadpoles at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve.

David and Joan say Jersey was tuckered out after a hard day of playing.





Roberta’s neighbor had an injured eagle stop by. Animal control was called to the rescue.







Precious knows Sundays are for relaxing.

Nilda says Teddy’s name is fitting ‘cuz he’s a cuddle bug!