Bright Spot Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People continue to find Bright Spots amid this uniquely challenging time of staying-at-home during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Linda enjoys watching the sun set through a neighbor’s barn near Indianola.

Brooks is enjoying his new pool in St. Joseph.

Cynthia caught her baby robin exploring the back yard.

Sassy appreciates when Dad mows the grass.

Nancy and Dale celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary over the weekend.

Jennifer sent in pictures of how PBL’s Class of 2020 celebrated.





Jax is enjoying floating in the cool water.

Bob, Marlene and Charlie are taking in some rays in the backyard.

Aunt Michelle wishes Brandon a happy birthday!

Terrie enjoys watching Trop Rock Strong on YouTube especially because it features The Boat Drunks!

Iroquois West High School’s Class of 2020 didn’t have graduation this year. But, thanks to the skills of Katherine Northcott, of Portrait Place Studios, they have an impressive reminder of their senior year. Katherine photographed each student individually, then Photoshopped a group photo. Sure to be a treasure for everyone involved.