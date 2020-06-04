Bright Spot Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People continue to find Bright Spots amid this uniquely challenging time of staying-at-home during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Char’s kitty, Cindy Lou, enjoys a sunbath on her cat-io!

Nichole is sharing Paxton Buckley Loda’s virtual choral project.

Brittney says 20-month old Declan loves helping water Nana’s flowers.

Stacey says this furry friend shows up every day to play in the trees or relax in the sun.

Joyce's mom, Kathryn, celebrated her 91st birthday with a parade! When there was a lull in the action, she showed off her skills of still being able to touch her palms to the ground! She's proof age is only a number! Joyce says her mom has never worn make-up or colored her hair; she's all natural!









Coach Green’s grandson, Jaleel, is splish-splashing for his summer fun.

Maggie sent a music video created by UI physics professor Fahad Mahmood with his group FMQM Lab to create the parody Research in the MRL.

Cody’s son, Jamie Jay, is showing his support of the recent social movement.

June, in Neoga, captured some blue eggs in a bird’s nest on a wreath on her potting shed.