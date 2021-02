WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) -- The Biden Administration said states will not be allowed to cancel standardized testing for the school year.

"To be successful once schools have re-opened, we need to understand the impact COVID-19 has had on learning and identify what resources and supports students need," acting assistant education Ian Rosenblum wrote in a letter on Monday. "We must also specifically be prepared to address the educational inequities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, including by using student learning data to enable states, school districts, and schools to target resources and supports to the students with the greatest needs. In addition, parents need information on how their children are doing."