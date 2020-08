CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- In the latest confrontation with the University of Illinois, the Facilities and Service Workers' Union is still fighting for their rights during the pandemic.

Friday, they stood in protest outside the campus administration building. As previously reported, the custodial workers were forced to change their shifts to create more time for cleaning the buildings. The University has met with the union representatives in the last month to compromise, but the employees said they are still being put in danger at work.