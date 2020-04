TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) -- A women went into labor, but didn't have time to make it to the hospital. So an EMT helped to deliver the baby in her home.

In less than an hour Hayley Burkert was able to give birth to a healthy girl. Her delivery was everything but what she anticipated. At 5:00 am Wednesday morning she started getting contractions. Her husband, Chris Burkert said, "We made the decision to call 911 because her water was starting to break and the baby was coming.”