Brief car chase leads to arrest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man with ties to Savoy and Carbondale has been arrested after attempting to run from a state police traffic stop.

Around 12:47 p.m. Tuesday, Illinois State Police contacted the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office about a black Ford Escape that drove away from a traffic stop near an Arcola exit.

Sherriff Joshua Blackwell spotted the Escape a few minutes later, then attempted to stop the car again.

Police say 25-year-old Keith Rucker refused to stop for police, leading to a brief car chase before Rucker lost control of the vehicle and caused it to roll over four times.

Rucker was taken into custody and booked at the Douglas County Jail on charges of fleeing or eluding a police officer, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

A passenger in the vehicle was treated at the scene by first responders but released after refusing additional medical treatment.