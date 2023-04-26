CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Highway Department announced the same portion of High Cross Road in Urbana, which was closed last week, will be closed once again for crews to finish months-long work on the bridge in the area.

Officials said the road will be closed for around one week, beginning Monday, May 1. The closure, from Airport Road to one-quarter of a mile south of Airport Road, is to complete the roadway work for the bridge replacement over the Saline Drainage Ditch.

The highway department said there will be no marked detour.

Highway department officials advise drivers in the area to obey all signs and barricades and avoid the construction area inside the barricades. They said local landowners within the construction zone will have access to their property but should drive with extreme caution while in the work zone.

Last week, the highway department announced the same portion of High Cross Road would be closed for approximately one day on April 26. This allowed crews to install rip rap in a roadside ditch in the area. Officials said there would be no marked detour during that closure too.

In February, High Cross Road near Airport Road reopened after crews had been completing pavement work that closed the bridge for months. The highway department said at that time there would be a short closure in the spring for crews to finish work on the bridge in the area.