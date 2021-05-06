Bridge phase will be good news for event centers

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA) —

“To have that event surrounded by the people they love,” Sarah Probst Miller, Monarch Events Center Co-Landlord said.

It’s been tough to have those events during the pandemic, but things are looking up as the state is on the brink of another phase of re-opening. Governor Pritzker announced Illinois will enter the “bridge phase” next Friday. That’s good news for a lot of people, including event centers.

A majority of capacity limits will increase to sixty percent, but this also means that the state may fully open by this summer. This also means that 70% of people 65 and older have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is a good sign for places like Monarch Event Center in Monticello.

They say not only can bigger events take place, but people at weddings and events can feel safe with their loved ones there.

“For our event center, this news means we’re able to operate at our desired capacity for events, so that’s super exciting, but most importantly we want what’s best for the community we want people able to safely gather,” Probst Miller said.

She says this is the perfect time for the transition to fully re-opening, but like she said, when it comes down to it, she says she just wants what’s best for the community.

The bridge phase also has 250 indoors for social events, 500 outdoors. Once 50% of people 16 years and older have received their first dose of the vaccine, and no increase in Covid-19 metrics is recorded, the state can move into Phase 5.