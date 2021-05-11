Bridge Phase set to begin, more guests able to attend graduation at some schools

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is set to move into the Bridge Phase, and that means at some schools, more people can get ready for some pomp and circumstance.

Charleston High School planned to give out six tickets per family. Now, each graduate gets nine.

That’s because the graduation venue can fill to 60% capacity.

School officials say they’re excited to honor this year’s seniors.

“Knowing that their family can be there and potentially a couple more you know, outside of that six, is a great opportunity for us to allow our seniors to be recognized,” said Aaron Lock, the principal for Charleston High School.

There are 155 students in this year’s graduating class.

Charleston High School is also opening sporting events to more fans because of the relaxed restrictions.