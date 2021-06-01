Bridge closed for reconstruction

TOLONO TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Highway Department is announcing a road closure.

It says County Road 800 North will be closed between county roads 800 and 900 East starting June 2.

A press release says the closure is needed for the reconstruction of a bridge, which scheduled to be finished by the end of the summer. Additionally, there will be no marked detour route.

Officials are asking drivers to please obey all signs and barricades and to avoid the construction area. The bridge will be completely removed and replaced. The release says there will be no access provided to the stream during construction.

Also, landowners can still access their property but they should drive with extreme caution while near the work zone, county officials say.

