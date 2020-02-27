Bricks fall off downtown building

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Neighbors in the downtown area were alarmed Thursday afternoon when they saw bricks falling off a building and crashing onto the ground below.

They are coming off the building near Third and Broadway. No one was hurt, but police said one car is being checked for damage.

Caution tape ropes off the area where bricks fell off of a building near Third and Broadway in downtown Springfield.

The public works officials said they sent building inspectors to come check it out a little after 1 p.m. after getting calls about the bricks. They said after the inspection, they barricaded the sidewalks and streets around it.

Building department officials said this building was already “occupancy prohibited” due to roof leaks in the back of the building around a year ago. The building is designated as unsafe and dangerous.

There are a few businesses in this area. However, public works officials said as long as people stay away from the space that is blocked off, they should be okay.