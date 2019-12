FILE – This file photo provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in Decatur, Ill., shows Brendt Christensen. Andrea Christensen, the sister of former University of Illinois student Brendt Christensen who is convicted of killing a Chinese scholar, told a jury, Monday, July 15, 2019, deciding whether he should be executed that he was a “very gentle person” who never raised his voice. (Macon County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

PINE KNOT, KY. (WCIA) — The man who kidnapped and killed U of I Scholar YingYing Zhang has been transferred to a Kentucky federal prison.

Brendt Christensen was taken to McCreary in Pine Knot, KY. Christensen was originally moved to a center in Oklahoma City before going to McCreary.

He was found guilty of kidnapping Zhang from a bus stop in Urbana before killing her at his Champaign apartment. He is now serving a life sentence.