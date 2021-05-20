Breeder accused of hoarding dogs admits guilt

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A breeder accused of hoarding dogs has admitted guilt, according to an animal control officer we spoke with. We told you last year, 100 dogs were surrendered to the Vermilion County Department of Animal Regulation.

Janine Roderick, formerly of Oakwood, owned the King and Queen Puppy Palace.

Authorities found the dogs with dental issues, parasites, and eye infectiosn.

Officials from animal regulation say she had a kennel name and was not licensed.

She received thousands for her puppies.

They say it’s important you research before you purchase a pet.

“It’s always better to be safe than sorry,” said Kathleen Orchutt, an animal control officer at the Vermilion County Animal Regulations. “Whether you think something’s going on or not and you think there might be an issue, please say something because we know for sure by her internet history on her breeder page that she ran this breeding facility for years and years.”

All puppies and dogs from the King and Queen Puppy Palace have been adopted.

The owner is on court probation for two years.

She sold her home and left the county.

Officials say they’re not sure where she currently lives.