CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is hosting an open house on maternal and child health on Tuesday.

As part of the event, CUPHD is celebrating the grand reopening of its breast milk depot and dispensary, which collaborates with Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes.

The event is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. Prizes and light refreshments will be offered as well.

Healthy lactating women who have been screened and approved as donors through Milk Bank WGL are encouraged to bring their milk to the depot. All donations are shipped to the milk bank’s processing facility in Elk Grove, Illinois, where it is pasteurized. The milk is then tested by a third-party lab before being distributed to hospitals and outpatients in Illinois and Wisconsin.

“To have a local depot that collects milk for their local milk bank is such an important relationship,” Amber Barnes, registered nurse and clinical manager at Milk Bank WGL said in a news release. “Human milk contains a large number of antibodies, many of which are specific to the mother’s geographic region. Babies get maximum protection as a result.”

Anyone interested in becoming a donor should visit the Milk Bank WGL website.

CUPHD serves as a donor milk dispensary where families can purchase pasteurized donor breast milk. There is also breastfeeding support provided to mothers.