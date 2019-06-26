Breast cancer screening study expands to Danville

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A national study on screening methods for breast cancer is expanding to more cities.

The National Cancer Institute is conducting research on how breast imaging is impacted by a patient’s history and risk factors. The results of the study, known as TMIST (Tomosynthesis Mammographic Imaging Screening Trial), will help personalize screening decisions for women. The TMIST study compares results among women who receive 2D and 3D mammograms. Researchers do not know yet which mammography technology will reduce a woman’s risk of developing advanced cancer.

Women at Carle in Urbana began participating in the study in 2017. The trial will begin to include Carle in Danville starting in July. Women between the ages of 45 to 74 who have not had breast cancer are eligible to participate. You can learn more about enrolling in the TMIST study by calling 217-383-6846 or by emailing Cancer.Research@Carle.com.