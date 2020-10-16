URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– The third Friday of October is National Mammography Day, and it serves as a good reminder that it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The OSF Healthcare facility is lit in pink every night to help raise awareness. The color serves as a reminder to women. Health care workers are encouraging people to get an annual mammogram.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in women in the US, and breast cancer usually effects women over 50. It’s also seen in women who are younger. The outpatient physician at OSF says he thinks women should start getting mammograms in their 40’s. “For unknown reasons cancer is striking women at an earlier age, and most breast cancer if treated early can be treated successfully without any scarring surgery and with excellent results,” said Andrew Zasada, OSF outpatient physician. OSF recently got a digital mammography which is up to 90 percent accurate in detecting early breast cancer. People interested in scheduling a mammogram can do so through their online system.