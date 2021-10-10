Breast cancer awareness photo shoot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A group of people got together Sunday to spread a message for breast cancer awareness, and they did it in a unique way, with a photo shoot.

It happened at Hessel Park, and most of the people there have been impacted by breast cancer in one way or another. They said they wanted to make sure those who are going through it know they were not alone.

“I think everyone has someone they know, or may have lost due to breast cancer, and we came out and thought we’d bear the bandage, bear the ribbon, to represent those women who are out there in the community suffering from this,” Ajza Allison, the organizer, said.

October is also Breast Cancer awareness month.