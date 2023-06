Updated 8:05 a.m.

The crash involved a rolled over semi. The driver was hurt and taken to a local hospital. Northbound 133 is still closed at this time.

Original Story:

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are responding to a crash on I-55. It’s in the northbound lane at the Lincoln Exit.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story.