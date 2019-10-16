Woman dead after police search lake for car

1  of  3
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is dead after police say she drove her car into the south shore of Lake Decatur Tuesday night.

Officials got a report around 9:30 p.m. from someone who says they witnessed it. Officers say the car was traveling on South Main Street when it left the road and went into the lake. The car went completely underwater with the 18-year-old driver inside.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. Her name has not yet been released. Investigators have not yet determined if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

