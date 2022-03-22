SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Firefighters are actively responding to a house fire believed to have been caused by an explosion.

The fire is happening in the 2500 block of Sandgate Road. A caller told firefighters that a home was on fire due to an explosion with the smell of natural gas in the area. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Ameren crews, officials from the city’s Building and Zoning Department and firefighters from the Fire Safety Division were dispatched to the scene. Bystanders are being asked to leave the area.

This is a developing story.