Southbound I-57 reopened after semi-truck crash

Update at 7:46 p.m. on 12/8/21 — All southbound lanes on I-57 are open at milepost 181. Northbound I-57 is still blocked with traffic being diverted to Exit 177 at Neoga.

Northbound I-57 is expected to be open within one hour.

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 57 at milepost 181 in southern Coles County.

Two semi-trucks were involved in the crash. Because of debris, both I-57 northbound and southbound are blocked.

Authorities are working to set up a diversion and clear the roadway as quickly as possible. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.