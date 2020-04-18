Shooting leaves one injured

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sheriff’s are investigating a shooting that left one injured on Saturday, April 18.

At around 4:45 p.m., the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dobbins Down for a male who had been shot in the 2700 block of Dale Drive.

He was transported from the scene to Carle Hospital for further medical treatment.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting or suspect information they’re encouraged to contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office at 217-384-1213 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or text CCTIP plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

