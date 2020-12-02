Semi-rollover shuts down I-74

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say no one is hurt after a semi-truck crash early Wednesday morning on I-74.

A press release from Illinois State Police say it happened around 3:15 a.m. near St. Joseph.

A semi-truck heading west ran off of the road, police say. It then overturned and lost a portion of its load, the report continues.

The roadway was closed for about 3 hours due to lane blockage and debris clean up.

FIRST UPDATE: CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say both lanes of I-74 have reopened after a semi-truck crash near St. Joseph.

However, they add recovery work is still taking place on the right shoulder of the west bound lanes.

State police ask you to use caution when traveling through the area.

