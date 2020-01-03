Resigning county treasurer: “Politics have changed”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Treasurer Laurel Prussing is resigning her office, effective January 31.

Prussing cited a changing political climate — and a need for a “vacation” — as the prompt for the move.

“I’ve been in county government a long time,” Prussing, a Democrat, told WCIA Friday. “Politics has changed since when I started. The Republican leader starts every meeting with an attack on me. It’s a very different atmosphere. Of course we’ll have differences, but if you’re going to get anything done you’re going to look for common ground.”

Prussing said county board chair Giraldo Rosales would decide how to find her successor; she said it would likely be opened up for application. Rosales could not be immediately reached for comment Friday morning.

Prussing was elected to the office in 2018.

A challenging first year in the position was a result of “completely revis(ing) the whole property tax system,” Prussing said.

“I want to retire,” she said. “I think the daily grind is just something that people would like to get away from.”