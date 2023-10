MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at Mount Zion High School are being sent home early amidst a police response at the school Monday morning.

Reporters on the scene saw multiple unmarked police cars at the school and K9 officers being led around the outside of the building. The officers left the school shortly before noon.

Mount Zion Police and school administrators did not respond to reporters’ requests for comment.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as we learn more.