Police investigating murder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead on Saturday n ight.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue in Urbana.

When officers arrived, they found a victim lying in the roadway in the 1300 block of South Philo Road.

Police say the victim was riding his bike when the suspect, who was standing near a parked car, began shooting at the victim.

The victim was taken to Carle Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Officers and detectives with the Urbana Police Department are investigating the murder.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending the identification and notification of next of kin.