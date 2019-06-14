Parkland on Mattis on lockdown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police responded to an emergency at Parkland College on Mattis Friday morning.

A threatening call was made to a worker at the Illinois WorkNet Center; a partner agency of Parkland. Officers locked down the building and spent several hours questioning workers.

Some nearby businesses also closed during the time frame, but others carried on.

State police say the call was tracked down to a cell phone from Flint, Mich. Evidence will be presented to the Champaign County State’s Attorney for possible criminal charges.

Parkland officials released a statement regarding the event:

Due to an abundance of caution, Parkland on Mattis was evacuated and placed on lockdown today following a threat that occurred offsite but was directed toward an employee of the Illinois WorkNet Center. The building will remain on lockdown while Parkland Police continue to investigate in collaboration with local and state law enforcement partners. No injuries have occurred and no arrests have been made at this time. An additional update will be sent when the building has been cleared. The Parkland main campus remains open.” Stephanie Stuart

Vice President, Communications and External Affairs

Parkland College