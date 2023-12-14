UPDATE at 3:58 p.m.

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana District officials announced law enforcement lifted the lockdown as of 3:15 p.m.

The district noted everyone is safe. Students will be dismissed at the normal release time and location, but there will be an increased police presence at the campus during this time.

“We are grateful to the area law enforcement personnel consisting of the Pana Police Department, Moweaqua Police Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office along with the Pana Fire Department for their assistance today,” Pana District Superintendent Joshua Bauer said. “As always, student and staff safety is our number one priority.”

District officials also announced on their Facebook that the high school girls basketball game against Taylorville and junior high boys basketball game against Vandalia will still take place as scheduled Thursday night.

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana High School is currently on lockdown after a threatening note found on a bathroom stall.

The Pana School District announced the lockdown on its social media. According to Superintendent Jason Bauer, the threat read, “I am going to shoot up the school today.”

Bauer said the Pana Police Department is investigating the matter alongside school administration. He added that students are safe at this time and that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

“As always, the safety and the well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority,” Bauer said in the announcement.

This is a developing story.