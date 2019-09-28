Names of victims in Sullivan bus crash released

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Moultrie County Coroner, Lynn Reed, the names of the victims in Friday afternoon’s Sullivan bus crash have been released.

Reed pronounced Sullivan student Tyson G. Mendoza, 5, and Lori E. Samples, 56, dead at the scene, at 4:01 p.m.

The Illinois State Police say that it was a crash between a Sullivan school bus and a SUV. The SUV was at a stop sign on 800 North and drove into the intersection. They also said the school bus was driving on Route 32 and hit the SUV.

There were 11 children and one driver on the Sullivan school bus. No one else was in the SUV.

Sullivan School Superintendent Ted Walk, released this statement on Sullivan CUSD #300 Facebook page earlier today:

“As you know, our Sullivan school family suffered a horrible tragedy yesterday. The loss of a student is all of our biggest fears and the reality of this tragedy is setting in. As parents, the loss of another student or your child’s peer is not something you are prepared for.

We would like to offer a time for parents to come together to offer support to each other, as well as share some tips on how to speak to your students about this tragedy. This will be an informal meeting in the Sullivan Elementary School Gym at 4:30 pm on Sunday, September 29. Attendance is voluntary.

The area crisis team, comprised of local school psychologists, school social workers, and school counselors has been assembled and will be in the district all day on Monday. They will provide counseling and support services to our students and any staff members that are in need. We will continue to assess the need for additional emotional support moving forward.

Children grieve in a multitude of ways and in varied amounts of time. As we continue through this challenging process, please remember to contact the school if you notice that your child is having difficulty. We will work together, as a team, to provide the needed support and care for your child.”

The accident is still under investigation.