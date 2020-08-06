Multiple semi accident closes I-72 East

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — Rescue crews are on scene of a three vehicle crash.

It happened on the eastbound lane of I-72 just east of the Argenta exit Wednesday night, at mile marker 150.

Illinois State Police said a service truck was working on a semi on the side of the road and was rear ended by another truck. The service truck operator was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. Another driver was also taken to the hospital.

ISP said the eastbound lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.